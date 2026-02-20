Sign up
Photo 3408
My oh My, it's Mimosa!
Yes that time of year again, when the mimosa trees come into glorious flower. And there are plenty of them around!
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3408
photos
55
followers
70
following
933% complete
Photo Details
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
mimosa tree
,
neighbour's mimosa tree
Dorothy
ace
Mimosa and snow! Beautiful!
February 20th, 2026
Beverley
ace
So pretty with floral powdery fragrance… gorgeousness
February 20th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely colour pop
February 20th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful capture, I had 2 Mimosa trees doing well in my garden in Kent until the beast from the East killed them
February 20th, 2026
