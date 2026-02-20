Previous
My oh My, it's Mimosa! by will_wooderson
Photo 3408

My oh My, it's Mimosa!

Yes that time of year again, when the mimosa trees come into glorious flower. And there are plenty of them around!
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Mimosa and snow! Beautiful!
February 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
So pretty with floral powdery fragrance… gorgeousness
February 20th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely colour pop
February 20th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful capture, I had 2 Mimosa trees doing well in my garden in Kent until the beast from the East killed them
February 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact