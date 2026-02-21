Sign up
Photo 3409
I Came for the Camellia
Well, not strictly true!
I just went for a walk to the top of the nearby old-town of Ghivizzano, which has this handsome 12th Century tower.
It was originally the residence of guards, with storage space, bedrooms and a kitchen. A sign says it is now used for exhibitions and musical events though it was very much shut when I went!
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3409
photos
55
followers
70
following
933% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
21st February 2026 4:07pm
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
ghivizzano
,
tower in the old town of ghivizzano
,
tower and camellia tree
