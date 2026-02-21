Previous
I Came for the Camellia by will_wooderson
I Came for the Camellia

Well, not strictly true!

I just went for a walk to the top of the nearby old-town of Ghivizzano, which has this handsome 12th Century tower.

It was originally the residence of guards, with storage space, bedrooms and a kitchen. A sign says it is now used for exhibitions and musical events though it was very much shut when I went!
