Photo 3410
A Walk in the Woods
For a little peace and quiet in nature.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
3
2
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
a walk in the woods
,
lucignana
,
peace and quiet in nature
Bucktree
ace
Looks like a lovely day for a walk in the woods.
February 26th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks very painterly.
February 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So nice to see color
February 26th, 2026
