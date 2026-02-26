Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3411
Bird's Eye View of Lucignana
As seen from the hermitage at the top of the hill opposite!
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3411
photos
54
followers
69
following
934% complete
View this month »
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
25th February 2026 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
in the hills
,
bird's eye view of lucignana
,
eremo di san ansano
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful image. Love the setting and the bright green grasses.
February 26th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous view.
February 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular
February 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close