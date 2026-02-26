Previous
Bird's Eye View of Lucignana by will_wooderson
Photo 3411

Bird's Eye View of Lucignana

As seen from the hermitage at the top of the hill opposite!
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
934% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Beautiful image. Love the setting and the bright green grasses.
February 26th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous view.
February 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular
February 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact