Photo 3413

Fly Me From the Moon...

I was just a little too late to catch the plane directly crossing the moon!
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
