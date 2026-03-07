Previous
The Proud Owner of a Magnolia Tree by will_wooderson
Photo 3415

The Proud Owner of a Magnolia Tree

I'm talking about the puss, that is, not me!

Taken on a stroll in the nearby town of Ghivizzano.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
JackieR ace
Beautiful
March 8th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh my goodness. Spectacular display.
March 8th, 2026  
