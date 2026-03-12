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Celebrity Icecream by will_wooderson
Photo 3417

Celebrity Icecream

An advert spotted in an Italian newspaper!

Promising 70% dark chocolate, coffee, stracciatella (chocolate chip) and crunchy gold (?!).
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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Beverley ace
i wonder... have you discovered one?
March 13th, 2026  
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