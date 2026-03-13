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Previous
Photo 3418
A Colourful Corner
In the corner of the memorial park off the main street in Lucignana.
You can see the two humps known as "Prato Fiorito" on the horizon, partly lit by the sun!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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william wooderson
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@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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italy
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tuscany
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memorial park
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lucignana
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via della chiesa
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a colourful corner
Judith Johnson
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Gorgeous, I love the variety of colours
March 13th, 2026
Beverley
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a very beautiful view... the humps glowing in the sun. & gorgeous colours of nature... very pretty scenery.
March 13th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Beautiful!
March 13th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful coloured capture
March 13th, 2026
Agnes
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Great shot
March 13th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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how pretty!
March 13th, 2026
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