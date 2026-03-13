Previous
A Colourful Corner by will_wooderson
Photo 3418

A Colourful Corner

In the corner of the memorial park off the main street in Lucignana.

You can see the two humps known as "Prato Fiorito" on the horizon, partly lit by the sun!
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
936% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Gorgeous, I love the variety of colours
March 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a very beautiful view... the humps glowing in the sun. & gorgeous colours of nature... very pretty scenery.
March 13th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
March 13th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful coloured capture
March 13th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Great shot
March 13th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how pretty!
March 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact