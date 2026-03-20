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Photo 3419
Lucky Alessandro?
View from his lower terrace!
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3420
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Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
20th March 2026 3:58pm
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italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
lucky to have this view
,
view of a valley
Beverley
ace
sooo pretty... a fabulous view
March 22nd, 2026
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