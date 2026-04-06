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Previous
Photo 3425
Tiziana and Marco's Place
It used to be one of two schoolhouses in the village, back when more people lived here. Both were converted into dwellings several decades ago.
Spot the carved wooden rabbits in the bottom left corner!
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
tiziana and marco's house
,
carved wooden rabbits
Dorothy
ace
What cheerful looking entrance to their home. The view must be amazing!
April 6th, 2026
Beverley
ace
a beautiful welcoming home... sweet rabbits... & soo much more...
wonderful smiles
April 6th, 2026
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