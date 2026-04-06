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Tiziana and Marco's Place by will_wooderson
Photo 3425

Tiziana and Marco's Place

It used to be one of two schoolhouses in the village, back when more people lived here. Both were converted into dwellings several decades ago.

Spot the carved wooden rabbits in the bottom left corner!
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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Photo Details

Dorothy ace
What cheerful looking entrance to their home. The view must be amazing!
April 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a beautiful welcoming home... sweet rabbits... & soo much more...
wonderful smiles
April 6th, 2026  
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