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Photo 3426
A Bit of Borgo
Taken in the town of Borgo a Mozzano, from the centre where my mum went for a blood test!
9th April 2026
9th Apr 26
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william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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Beverley
ace
beautiful view!!!
April 12th, 2026
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