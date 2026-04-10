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Pretty as a Prato by will_wooderson
Photo 3427

Pretty as a Prato

"Prato" meaning a meadow in Italian; in this case, one full of yellow daisies.

This too was taken near the medical centre in Borgo a Mozzano.
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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Beverley ace
glorious capture...
April 12th, 2026  
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