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Photo 3428
Judas Tree!
A prominent feature on the main street of Borgo a Mozzano.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3429
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italy
,
tuscany
,
judas tree
,
borgo a mozzano
Beverley
ace
wow an incredible looking tree... looks like your at the top of hill with an amazing walk down...
April 12th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
What beautiful flowers
April 12th, 2026
Fisher Family
An amazing tree, with a burst of blossom - fav!
Ian
April 12th, 2026
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