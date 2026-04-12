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Hidey Hole by will_wooderson
Photo 3429

Hidey Hole

My dad's been thinking of buying himself a little place where he can knuckle down to some writing in the summer. He's particularly keen on this small house tucked in a corner of a conifer wood, more or less in the middle of nowhere.

I can't make up my mind whether he's mad or not!
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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Beverley ace
I think its a fabulous idea... i believe in following your dream... & making it happen... time is precious... just do it

these are words I said to myself... & followed.

April 12th, 2026  
william wooderson ace
@beverley365 Thank you for all your kind comments Bev! :-)
April 12th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Do long as renovations are not to be done by you, why not?! It does look idyllic
April 12th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
April 12th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Oh yes! I agree with Jackie. It looks perfect for a writer or anyone who needs a bolt hole. Does it already have electricity?
April 12th, 2026  
Fisher Family
Looks ideal for someone who wants to get away from it all!

Ian
April 12th, 2026  
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