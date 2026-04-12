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Photo 3429
Hidey Hole
My dad's been thinking of buying himself a little place where he can knuckle down to some writing in the summer. He's particularly keen on this small house tucked in a corner of a conifer wood, more or less in the middle of nowhere.
I can't make up my mind whether he's mad or not!
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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italy
,
tuscany
,
a hidey hole
,
a small place in the woods
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a writer's retreat?
Beverley
ace
I think its a fabulous idea... i believe in following your dream... & making it happen... time is precious... just do it
these are words I said to myself... & followed.
April 12th, 2026
william wooderson
ace
@beverley365
Thank you for all your kind comments Bev! :-)
April 12th, 2026
JackieR
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Do long as renovations are not to be done by you, why not?! It does look idyllic
April 12th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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Nice
April 12th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Oh yes! I agree with Jackie. It looks perfect for a writer or anyone who needs a bolt hole. Does it already have electricity?
April 12th, 2026
Fisher Family
Looks ideal for someone who wants to get away from it all!
Ian
April 12th, 2026
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these are words I said to myself... & followed.
Ian