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Photo 3433
Puss 'n' Pots
A village puss having a nap in the garden!
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
19th April 2026 2:28pm
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italy
,
in the garden
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
puss and pots
,
cat and flowers
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