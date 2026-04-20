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Puss 'n' Pots by will_wooderson
Photo 3433

Puss 'n' Pots

A village puss having a nap in the garden!
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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