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A Chapel in Nature by will_wooderson
Photo 3434

A Chapel in Nature

The village chapel tucked away down below the main carpark. It is known locally as the "Marginetta".
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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Sid ace
nestled away in such a lovely location, beautiful...
April 26th, 2026  
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