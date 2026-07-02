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Previous
Photo 3461
Lavender and More
Also in the rose garden (following on from the previous image).
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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west cliff
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
ramsgate rose garden
,
lavender and more
Corinne C
ace
Glorious garden
July 2nd, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2026
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