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Lavender and More by will_wooderson
Photo 3461

Lavender and More

Also in the rose garden (following on from the previous image).
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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Corinne C ace
Glorious garden
July 2nd, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2026  
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