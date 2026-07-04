Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3462
Wise Words Around the Clock
While in London on Sunday, I saw this window on the way to Tottenham Court Road underground station. The two women were walking past just at the right moment...
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3463
photos
53
followers
69
following
948% complete
View this month »
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
tottenham court road
,
wise words around the clock
,
quote by john lennon
JackieR
ace
Perfect Street scene! Fav
July 6th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Appears like they are both reading the wise words of John Lennon.
July 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close