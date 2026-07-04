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Wise Words Around the Clock by will_wooderson
Photo 3462

Wise Words Around the Clock

While in London on Sunday, I saw this window on the way to Tottenham Court Road underground station. The two women were walking past just at the right moment...
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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Photo Details

JackieR ace
Perfect Street scene! Fav
July 6th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Appears like they are both reading the wise words of John Lennon.
July 6th, 2026  
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