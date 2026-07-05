Previous
A Very Leafy Russell Square by will_wooderson
Photo 3463

A Very Leafy Russell Square

I went up to London this weekend and passed by this square on the way to the British Museum.

It always amazes me how much green space there is in the city.

I read that there are over 8 million trees in London (about one for each inhabitant), covering about a fifth of the land. Go figure!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
948% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John ace
What a peaceful invitation to a world of lush green and colorful flowers in the midst of a vast city!
July 6th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
July 6th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
London’s parks, squares and river are what make it my favourite city in the world.
July 6th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful!
July 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact