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Previous
Photo 3463
A Very Leafy Russell Square
I went up to London this weekend and passed by this square on the way to the British Museum.
It always amazes me how much green space there is in the city.
I read that there are over 8 million trees in London (about one for each inhabitant), covering about a fifth of the land. Go figure!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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william wooderson
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@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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london
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russell square
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a very leafy square in london
John
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What a peaceful invitation to a world of lush green and colorful flowers in the midst of a vast city!
July 6th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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pretty
July 6th, 2026
Dorothy
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London’s parks, squares and river are what make it my favourite city in the world.
July 6th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Delightful!
July 6th, 2026
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