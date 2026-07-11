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Getting Ready for the Choral Concert by will_wooderson
Photo 3465

Getting Ready for the Choral Concert

I went to an excellent choral concert in St Laurence-of-Thanet Church, featuring a local choir and another, smaller but no less impressive one from Albertville in France.

The theme was "water", so there were songs like Bridge Over Troubled Water, What Shall We Do With The Drunken Sailor, La Mer, among many others!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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