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Shade on the Cliff by will_wooderson
Photo 3466

Shade on the Cliff

On the West Cliff of Ramsgate.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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