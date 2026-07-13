Previous
Next
The Most Expensive Asparagus in the World by will_wooderson
Photo 3467

The Most Expensive Asparagus in the World

Seen in the window of the York Street Gallery, Ramsgate.

Strictly not to be eaten, however (unless you want to permanently damage your teeth), being made of ceramic!
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact