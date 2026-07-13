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Photo 3467
The Most Expensive Asparagus in the World
Seen in the window of the York Street Gallery, Ramsgate.
Strictly not to be eaten, however (unless you want to permanently damage your teeth), being made of ceramic!
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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