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A Contemporary Boat by will_wooderson
Photo 3469

A Contemporary Boat

The white building is the Turner Contemporary gallery on the seafront at Margate.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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