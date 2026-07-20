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Photo 3470
Hockney in the Hall
This glass wall, in the main entrance hall of the Turner Contemporary, is based on a design by David Hockney - a celebrated British artist who died earlier this year.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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david hockney
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turner contemporary
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glass wall based on a design by david hockney
Dorothy
ace
Fantastic
! Would love to see this in person.
July 22nd, 2026
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! Would love to see this in person.