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Can You Canoe? by will_wooderson
Photo 3471

Can You Canoe?

A vain attempt at word play...!

The harbour of Margate was full of canoeists - these are just a few of them.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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