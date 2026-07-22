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Overseer of the Regular Punters by will_wooderson
Photo 3472

Overseer of the Regular Punters

The overseer being the strategically positioned seagull and the punters the drinkers/fish&chip eaters below!

Also on the seafront at Margate.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful POV and fun pic
July 22nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Ready to swoop down for a chip!
July 22nd, 2026  
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