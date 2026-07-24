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Striking the Gull on the Chimney Pot by will_wooderson
Photo 3473

Striking the Gull on the Chimney Pot

It was a perfect hit :-D
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
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