56 / 365
Trash Can Man
My trash can is alive!
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
Willa Martin
@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
56
photos
11
followers
18
following
15% complete
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Taken
25th February 2023 2:13pm
JackieR
ace
It's monitoring your waste!!
February 25th, 2023
