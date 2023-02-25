Previous
Next
Trash Can Man by willamartin
56 / 365

Trash Can Man

My trash can is alive!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
It's monitoring your waste!!
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise