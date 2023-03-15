Sign up
74 / 365
Crystal Experiment
I made this all by myself, no instructions. I am trying to grow crystals.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
4
0
Willa Martin
@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
Polly
Cool. Did you enjoy making them?
March 15th, 2023
Megan
ace
Ooo! Very cool! You must be looking forward to seeing the change overtime.
March 15th, 2023
Willa Martin
@ladypolly
Yes! I made it with crystal chemicals and water. It is fun to watch it grow.
@kuva
Thank you! Yes, it changes every day.
March 15th, 2023
Monica
That's cool! Great job!
March 15th, 2023
