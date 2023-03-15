Previous
Crystal Experiment by willamartin
Crystal Experiment

I made this all by myself, no instructions. I am trying to grow crystals.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
Polly
Cool. Did you enjoy making them?
March 15th, 2023  
Megan ace
Ooo! Very cool! You must be looking forward to seeing the change overtime.
March 15th, 2023  
Willa Martin
@ladypolly Yes! I made it with crystal chemicals and water. It is fun to watch it grow.

@kuva Thank you! Yes, it changes every day.
March 15th, 2023  
Monica
That's cool! Great job!
March 15th, 2023  
