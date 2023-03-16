Previous
Among Us by willamartin
Among Us

This is crazy attack Among Us creature I drew today.
16th March 2023

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
Megan ace
This attack creature looks scary! It also reminds me a little of a hamburger, which makes it less scary. 😅🍔
March 16th, 2023  
Willa Martin
@kuva HAHAHA that’s what my mom said! Hamburger Monster. 🍔 👹
March 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh no, I can't unsee Hamburger Monster now!
March 16th, 2023  
