That's My Girl by willamartin
76 / 365

That's My Girl

I am learning Chess. The Queen is my favorite piece.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
