Purl by willamartin
79 / 365

Purl

This is Purl from the Disney short. I made her with my mom yesterday. I had fun making her.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
21% complete

View this month »

Polly
She made me smile! Lovely colour.
March 20th, 2023  
Willa Martin
@ladypolly thank you! Watch the short, it is on Disney.
March 20th, 2023  
Polly
@willamartin okay I will
March 20th, 2023  
