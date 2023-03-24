Previous
Lisa the Lab by willamartin
83 / 365

Lisa the Lab

This is my new trail buddy. I got her at REI a few days ago for when we go hiking. I clip her on my backpack.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
23% complete

