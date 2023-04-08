Previous
Dead Dead Dead by willamartin
98 / 365

Dead Dead Dead

This tree is dead and we are sad but I caught another flying bird!
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
Photo Details

Megan ace
I might have missed the flying bird at the bottom if you hadn't mentioned it! I'm sorry your tree is dead - will you plant another to replace it?
April 10th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Well done to catch the bird.
April 10th, 2023  
