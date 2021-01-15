Previous
Not on fire by willgillham
15 / 365

Not on fire

Richmond footbridge illuminating the trees from behind. Also, very flooded park due to the Thames bursting it’s banks the day before. 6am-ish. iPhone 11 Night mode.
15th January 2021

Will Gillham

