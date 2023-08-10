Sign up
AHD Clinic
We are happy to announce a limited time event, 5-10% discount on any treatment, for all new patients.
AHD Clinic
448 E 147th St
The Bronx, NY 10455
(929)-999-1880
https://ahd-clinic.business.site/
Working Hours
Mon – Fr 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sat – Sun – Closed
https://twitter.com/WilliamGautie14
https://www.instagram.com/williamcgautierny/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc0dUfY1UjAtgqTg0aaxu6Q
Payment: cash, check, credit cards.
Keywords: holistic chiropractor, holistic doctor, exercise, massage, dietary management, chiropractor services nyc
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
William Gautier
@williamgautier
My name is William Gautier and I'm a Holistic Doctor. I am fond of my job. When I have some free time I spend it...
Tags
nyc
,
exercise
,
holistic
,
chiropractor
,
doctor
,
massage
,
management
,
dietary
,
services
