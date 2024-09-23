Previous
Italy 24 - Day 10 by wincho84
Photo 1544

Italy 24 - Day 10

Trip to the pet shop. Then the most amazing sports shop in Omegna. Then Ai DUI Santi for last supper, Smoked Salmon, Octopus with Aperol pasta and sauce. Porcini Tagliatelle.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Tim Winch

@wincho84
I'm based around Debenham in Mid Suffolk, England I shoot with a range of Nikon DLSR's coupled with Nikon and Sigma Lenses. I also shoot...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise