Previous
Next
Chef Sunday by wincho84
Photo 1661

Chef Sunday

French trimmed Roast Duck, roast potatoes, stuffing, red cabbage, miso carrots, red cabbage with an orange gel.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Tim Winch

@wincho84
I'm based around Debenham in Mid Suffolk, England I shoot with a range of Nikon DLSR's coupled with Nikon and Sigma Lenses. I also shoot...
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact