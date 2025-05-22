Some Bits Good - Some Bits Sh*t

Previous
Photo 1783

Epic day with an evening bike ride around the Viking trail. Then a big crash on one of the bigger bomb holes and one dislocated shoulder. Had to put it back in and then finish the ride. Spent the night at A&E…
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Tim Winch

@wincho84
I'm based around Debenham in Mid Suffolk, England I shoot with a range of Nikon DLSR's coupled with Nikon and Sigma Lenses. I also shoot...
