Previous
Next
One Armed Cook by wincho84
Photo 1787

One Armed Cook

Breakfast, then dog walk and finished with roast pork dinner all with one arm.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Tim Winch

@wincho84
I'm based around Debenham in Mid Suffolk, England I shoot with a range of Nikon DLSR's coupled with Nikon and Sigma Lenses. I also shoot...
491% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact