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Dads Birthday Sunday Dinner by wincho84
Photo 2066

Dads Birthday Sunday Dinner

Dad’s birthday (tomorrow) but Sunday dinner for 11. Stuffed roast pork with all the trimmings. The Butts Scout walkies.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Tim Winch

@wincho84
I'm based around Debenham in Mid Suffolk, England I shoot with a range of Nikon DLSR's coupled with Nikon and Sigma Lenses. I also shoot...
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