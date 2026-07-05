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Photo 2192
Sizzling Sunday
Bike ride with my new Garmin 850 head unit. Scout Walk and then Hot Dog Tea
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Tim Winch
@wincho84
I'm based around Debenham in Mid Suffolk, England I shoot with a range of Nikon DLSR's coupled with Nikon and Sigma Lenses. I also shoot...
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