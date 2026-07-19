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Tuna Poke Bowl by wincho84
Photo 2206

Tuna Poke Bowl

19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Tim Winch

@wincho84
I'm based around Debenham in Mid Suffolk, England I shoot with a range of Nikon DLSR's coupled with Nikon and Sigma Lenses. I also shoot...
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