Photo 1716
Bushfire
We've got a huge bushfire burning out of control. About 30 homes have been destroyed so far...we are just on the outskirts of the fire zone and for that I'm thankful.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Sherrill
@winshez
UPDATE...well I'm back to give it another go, life has been busy and photography has taken a bit of a back seat, looking forward to...
Tags
fire
,
sun
,
smoke
,
bushfire
