Photo 1747
Mandala
another one for the repetition challenge at camera club this month
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Sherrill
@winshez
UPDATE...well I'm back to give it another go, life has been busy and photography has taken a bit of a back seat, looking forward to...
1747
photos
7
followers
17
following
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th February 2023 10:07am
Tags
b&w
,
photoshop
,
repetition
,
mandala
