Previous
Next
Day 2 - In road by wkadrzezamkniete
2 / 365

Day 2 - In road

I wouldn't have taken this picture if it weren't for Project 365. It's a good start, I can't wait to see what comes next.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Joanna

@wkadrzezamkniete
I'm an Polish amateur photographer. I love outdoor sessions, I capture emotions and natural moments in my photos. Photography is my way of life, my...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bobby D ace
Nice shot
August 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise