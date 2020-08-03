Previous
Next
day 4 - tomatoes by wkadrzezamkniete
4 / 365

day 4 - tomatoes

We managed to grow tomatoes on the balcony !!
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Joanna

@wkadrzezamkniete
I'm an Polish amateur photographer. I love outdoor sessions, I capture emotions and natural moments in my photos. Photography is my way of life, my...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise