Previous
Next
Day 5 - Us by wkadrzezamkniete
5 / 365

Day 5 - Us

Us again. There will be a lot of us in this project;) We have been a couple for almost 7 years and I love him more and more every day.
And today I officially appoint him as a co-author of this project. Without him nothing would make sense in this.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Joanna

@wkadrzezamkniete
I'm an Polish amateur photographer. I love outdoor sessions, I capture emotions and natural moments in my photos. Photography is my way of life, my...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise