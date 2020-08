Day 8 - Houseworks

Today I spend the whole day tidying up my house. My vision for this photo was completely different, I wanted to capture the moment of splashing the liquid on the glass. I did a few tries but didn't get the effect I had in my head. Only now did I realize that in my head I had a frame from the shot slightly from below, and I was shooting from the front. I have to work on the implementation of my visions;)