Day 10 - Lake

We spent the day on the water until a storm interrupted our relaxation. People were jumping into the water from the bridge and I really wanted to capture this moment. The boy in the foreground is a matter of luck - he was tossed up, and I (don't know how it happen because normally my reflex is not very good) reached for the camera and managed to capture it exactly howI wanted.

And to be honest, I must admit that this photo is a photomontage - between the moment the boy was tossed up and the man jumped in the background, about 2 seconds passed. After all, I had to combine these photos to make the photo dynamic.

In my project I want to capture mainly moments from my life and I took the camera to the water to take a picture with my friend, but this moment amazed me so much that I have to include it in the project.